Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/12/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Charles Hincy Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of David Charles Hincy, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of July, 2021. Signed Margaret A. Hincy, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Laura S. Blum, Attorney 8-5-2t

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 08-12-21(1t)

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are sought and requested for furnishing all materials, equipment, and doing all work necessary for the performance, according to specifi cations, of a contract to be let by the Town of South Carthage for the repair and paving of the following City Streets portions as marked: Sealed bids will be received either by mail or delivery at the Offi ce of the Mayor of South Carthage located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, until 4:30 p.m. central standard time, Thursday September 2, 2021. The plans, specifi cations, and form for request for bids can be examined and obtained at the Offi ce of the Mayor of South Carthage at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 between August 9, 2021 at 8:00 am and September 2, 2021 at 4:30 pm. Bids must be made in accordance with the form of bids prepared by and obtainable from the Town of South Carthage during normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., bid will contain accompanying instructions to bidders and a copy of the specifi cations for the work. THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. ONLY BIDS FROM LICENSED AND BONDED CONTRACTORS WITH PROOF OF ADEQUATE INSURANCE WILL BE ACCEPTED. HOLLIS MULLINAX MAYOR NOTE: ANY NEEDED SEWER MANHOLE RIZERS WILL BE SUPPLIED BY THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE 1) THOMPSON LANE 2) MALONE STREET 08-05-21(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the C-1 Limited Commercial District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article VI, Section 3 C of the ordinance, is to allow the expansion of an existing mobile home park at 147 East Main Street. This expansion allows the addition of two more single-wide mobile homes on vacant lots. The application for this request, submitted by Michael Roberts, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing or call the city recorder at (615) 683-8282 concerning this request. John Potts, Mayor 08-12-21(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the C-2 Highway Commercial District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 4 C 2. of the ordinance, is to allow miniwarehouses at property on the north side of New Middleton Highway. The application for this request, submitted by Kelly Kirby and Josh Kirby, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing or call the city recorder at (615) 683-8282 concerning this request. John Potts, Mayor 08-12-21(1t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 60 Dell Optiplex 7090 Ultra AIO computers. Bid forms with specifi cations may be obtained via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator, Smith County Board of Education, at danny. claire@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at mitchelln@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-12-21(1t)

I, Kevin True, am in possession of a 2004 Vantage brand truck-all VIN#LFWA1F1204JA90603 If anyone has any information on this contact me at 615-804-3126 or by mail at PO Box 9 Chestnut Mound, TN 38552 08-05-21(2t)