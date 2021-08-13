Obit – Mrs. Sandy Silcox

Mrs. Sandy Silcox, age 67 of the Reece Hollow Community died Thursday morning, August 12 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Rex Silcox; son, Joe Silcox and wife Christina of Turkey Creek; siblings, Joyce Branham of Lebanon, Edna Bolton of Bluff Creek, Linda Mosley and husband Ben of Brush Creek, Ernie Gregory and wife Penny of Riddleton, Mike Gregory and wife Teresa of Madison, Ron Gregory of Springfield.

Mrs. Silcox is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, August 15 at 1:00 PM. Bro. David Thaxton will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

