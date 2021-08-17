Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/19/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF A MALE CHILD, JA’TITUS DONNELL GLENN REEDY, DOB:01/27/2020 BY: RUSSELL G. WHARTON and wife, FELECIA Y. WHARTON, Petioners/Maternal Grandparents, and CLARRISSA ALEXIUS WHARTON, Co-Petitioner/Mother, v. WILLIAM DONNELL REEDY, Legal Father/Respondent, and LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, Putative Father/Respondent. File No. 2021-AD-395 ________________________ ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION ________________________ Upon sworn request of the Petitioners, who have filed a Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights with Consent of Clarissa Alexius Wharton against Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, and for good cause shown, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that: l. The location and residence of Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, is unknown, and after diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained; 2. Petitioners have conducted a diligent inquiry for Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, as presented to this Court with particularity by testimony in open court; and 3. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, actual notice is publication in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper located in Smith County Tennessee, or another paper of general circulation as provided by law. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that notice by publication be made against LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL in the Carthage Courier as provided by law and that LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL shall be required to answer within thirty (30) days of final publication or have a default judgment entered against him. ENTERED this the 6th day of August , 2021. KANE & CROWELL, PLLC AMANDA G. CROWELL, #15413 Attorney for Petitioners 133 South College Street Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 (615) 449-4848 8-19-4tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF W.A. Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of W.A. Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of July, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of August, 2021. Signed Sherrie Lawrence, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Lawrence, Attorney 8-19-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4177-04, 98303-4178-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU041 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/1/2021.

FOR SALE – NOTICE The Town of South Carthage is receiving bids for the sale of one (1) 2006 Ford F-150 until Thursday September 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (local time). Qualifying bids will be publicly opened and read at the regular Town Council meeting to be held on September 2, 2021 at 7 pm. The vehicle is being sold “as is” and may be inspected during normal business hours at the South Carthage City Hall. It is the responsibility of the bidder to see that a bid is properly addressed and received at the South Carthage City Hall. All bids should be in a sealed envelope and marked on the envelope “2006 Ford F-150 Bid”. No faxed, emailed, or verbal bids will be accepted. The Town has placed a reserve (minimum bid) amount on the vehicle of $2,500. For more information, contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor Town of South Carthage 106 Main St. South Carthage, TN 37030 08-19-21(1t)

I, Ernie Thomas, have this 1995 Ford F150 with this VIN#1FTDF15Y3SLA65236 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-8007. 08-19-21(1t)