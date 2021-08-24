Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/26/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Edward Scott Blair Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Edward Scott Blair, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of July, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of August, 2021. Signed Betty Ann Blair, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Richard M. Brooks, Attorney 8-26-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Geneva F. Gentry Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Geneva F. Gentry, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of August, 2021. Signed Jacky Carver, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 8-26-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF W.A. Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of W.A. Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of July, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of August, 2021. Signed Sherrie Lawrence, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Lawrence, Attorney 8-19-2t

NOTICE LEEANNE RENEE HARRIS JIMMY ANDERSON SMALLWOOD, JR., The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Liam Anderson Smallwood. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 644-6147, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 23rd day of November, 2021. at 8:30 a.m.. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-26-4t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 20th day of May, 2002, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 57, Page 479, MARK SPENCER KING and wife, TERESA KING, conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 408, Page 172, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, September 17, 2021, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 072 PARCEL: 026.03 LYING AND BEING in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at the southeast corner of the Grantors home tract and running East and West 125 ft. and North and South 315 ft. along parallel lines. Being the back portion of Grantors home tract and being surrounded on the East by Reggie King heirs, on the South and West by Grantors farm and North by Grantors home, the other ½ of this tract. Grantee also shall have a 12-foot right-of-way across Grantors home tract to this property that runs with the land. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Mark Spencer King by Warranty Deed from Horace King and wife, Mary Frances King, dated April 17, 1991, of record in Deed Book 121, Page 556, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Mark Spencer King died December 9, 2002 intestate in Smith County, Tennessee, and his interest in said property passed by intestate succession to his heirs-at-law, to-wit: his surviving spouse, Teresa King, and his two (2) children, Keyona Shanese King and Marquesas Jair King. SEE Affidavit of Heirship of record in Record Book 291, Page 290, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 7 Stewart Hollow Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Keyona Shanese King 7 Stewart Hollow Lane Elmwood, TN 38560 Marquesas Jair King 7 Stewart Hollow Lane Elmwood, TN 38560 Lebanon HMA, LLC d/b/a Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon c/o MENDELSON LAW FIRM Attorneys at Law 799 Estate Place Memphis, TN 38120 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on August 26, 2021, September 2, 2021 and September 9, 2021. This the 18th day of August, 2021. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 8-26-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lloyd Herbert Maggart Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of August, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Lloyd Herbert Maggart, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of August, 2021. Signed Joel F. Maggart, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 8-26-2t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF A MALE CHILD, JA’TITUS DONNELL GLENN REEDY, DOB:01/27/2020 BY: RUSSELL G. WHARTON and wife, FELECIA Y. WHARTON, Petioners/Maternal Grandparents, and CLARRISSA ALEXIUS WHARTON, Co-Petitioner/Mother, v. WILLIAM DONNELL REEDY, Legal Father/Respondent, and LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, Putative Father/Respondent. File No. 2021-AD-395 ________________________ ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION ________________________ Upon sworn request of the Petitioners, who have filed a Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights with Consent of Clarissa Alexius Wharton against Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, and for good cause shown, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that: l. The location and residence of Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, is unknown, and after diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained; 2. Petitioners have conducted a diligent inquiry for Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, as presented to this Court with particularity by testimony in open court; and 3. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Respondent, LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL, actual notice is publication in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper located in Smith County Tennessee, or another paper of general circulation as provided by law. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that notice by publication be made against LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL in the Carthage Courier as provided by law and that LAGREGORY KIRKENDOLL shall be required to answer within thirty (30) days of final publication or have a default judgment entered against him. ENTERED this the 6th day of August , 2021. KANE & CROWELL, PLLC AMANDA G. CROWELL, #15413 Attorney for Petitioners 133 South College Street Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 (615) 449-4848 8-19-4tpd

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4177-04, 98303-4178-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU041 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/1/2021.

PUBLIC NOTICE Due to the rise in Covid cases, the Town of South Carthage will be hosting its regularly scheduled City Council meeting virtually, September 2, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Any citizen that would like to attend this virtual meeting will need to contact Town of South Carthage City Hall. Mayor, Hollis Mullinax 08-26-21(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of calling inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 08-26-21(1t)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 08-26-21(2t)

FOR SALE – NOTICE The Town of South Carthage is receiving bids for the sale of one (1) 2006 Ford F-150 until Thursday September 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (local time). Qualifying bids will be publicly opened and read at the regular Town Council meeting to be held on September 2, 2021 at 7 pm. The vehicle is being sold “as is” and may be inspected during normal business hours at the South Carthage City Hall. It is the responsibility of the bidder to see that a bid is properly addressed and received at the South Carthage City Hall. All bids should be in a sealed envelope and marked on the envelope “2006 Ford F-150 Bid”. No faxed, emailed, or verbal bids will be accepted. The Town has placed a reserve (minimum bid) amount on the vehicle of $2,500. For more information, contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor Town of South Carthage 106 Main St. South Carthage, TN 37030 08-19-21(1t)

AUCTION The Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation will sell the following vehicles at auction Friday, SEPTEMBER 3rd, 2021 at 1:00 pm at 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Hwy., Gainesboro, TN • UC 103 2001 Dodge 2500 VIN 3B6KF26621M544341 — miles 145,445 • UC 157 2008 Ford Explorer VIN 1FMEU73E58UA15684 — miles 156,313 • UC 172 2009 Ford Explorer VIN 1FMEU73E99UA13907 — miles 104,840 • UC 173 2009 Ford Explorer VIN 1FMEU73E29UA13909 — miles 126,956 • UC 176 2009 Ford F250 3/4 ton VIN 1FTNF21509EA31999 — miles 126,012 • UC 187 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN 1D7RVICP9BS606241 — miles 144,599 • UC 190 2011 Ford F250 VIN 1FDBF2B62BEC06894 — miles 112,481 • UC 198 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN 1C6RD7KP3CS223177 — miles 66,320 • UC 199 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 VIN 1C6RD7FP2CS223178 — miles 203,385 • UC 205 2012 Ford F550 VIN 1FDUF5HT0CEB45022 — miles 99,660 • UC 207 2013 Ford F150 VIN 1FTFW1EFODFA47902 — miles 194,080 • UC 71 1999 Ford F250 VIN 1FFDNF21F8XED32165 — miles 170,177 • UC 182 2010 Silverado 1500 VIN 3GCRKPEA5AG164532 — miles 158,964 • UC 130 2004 Dodge 2500 VIN 3D7KU26D54G256743 — miles 64,068 • 4 Self Contained ROW Sprayers Visit our website www.ucemc.com to see pictures of auction items. Th e vehicles may be seen the week of the auction at UCEMC Gainesboro Offi ce located at 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Hwy., Gainesboro TN. Th ese items will be sold as is, where is. All mileage is approximate. Buyers must deliver cash or a good check on the day of the sale. Announcements made on the day of the sale will supersede this ad.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will

meet Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Carthage City Hall The meeting is open to the public. All interested citizens are welcome to attend. 08-26-21(1t) Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage