Obit – Mr. Toney Elton Scurlock

Mr. Toney Elton Scurlock, age 77, of Hickman, TN, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Mr. Scurlock was born on November 30, 1943 in South Carthage, TN a son of the late Willie Scurlock and Bessie Mae Gibbs Scurlock. He attended Smith County High School. He worked for Cumberland Feed Mill for 6 years and for Texas Boot Co in Lebanon, TN for 30 years. He was married on June 5, 2008 to Eva Sherry Whited. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings.

Mr. Scurlock is survived by his wife: Mrs. Eva Sherry Whited Scurlock of Hickman, TN, one brother and one sister.

Mr. Scurlock is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside services and interment for Mr. Scurlock will be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Friday August 28, 2021 at 3PM with Leslie Walper and Dennis Clark officiating.

Family and friends of Mr. Scurlock will meet at the Gordonsville Cemetery for the 3PM graveside service.

