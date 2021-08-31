ONE VICTIM OF FRIDAY ACCIDENT

An already tragic year on roadways in Smith County continued this past week as one person was killed in a single vehicle accident in the Grant community, Friday. Meanwhile, it’s also been a tragic year for Smith County residents on roadways outside the county as a Carthage resident was the victim of a traffic accident which occurred in East Tennessee.

In the latest fatal wreck to occur in Smith County, a Knoxville woman was killed in a wreck which occurred around 12:20 p.m., at 160 Grant Highway/Highway 141. The victim was identified as Tara Conatser, 36, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

