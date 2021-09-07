Obit – Mrs. Barbara Sue Akers

Mrs. Barbara Sue Akers, age 63 of Chestnut Mound, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Mrs. Akers was born March 14, 1958 in Hartsville, TN, a daughter of the late Virgil Louis Neal and Daura Jane Guffey Neal. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Vel Pilon. Mrs. Akers married John Akers, Jr. on June 27, 1974. She was a hardcore Elvis fan. Mrs. Akers was a member of the Gordonsville Church of Christ. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, an extremely good wife, and woman who loved the Lord.

Mrs. Akers is survived by Husband of 47 years; John Akers, Jr., of Chestnut Mound, TN. Two Children; Jennifer Akers of Buffalo Valley, TN, and John C. (Angela) Akers of Pass Christian, MS. Grandchildren; Johnny Burk, Jr, Alexander Akers, Nolan Akers, Grant Akers, and Isabelle Akers. Brother; James Allen (Pat) Neal of Red Boiling Springs, TN. Sisters; Darlene (Dewey) Dyer of Elmwood, TN, and Delores Neal of South Carthage, TN. Aunts; Linda Faye of Michigan and Linda Ann Cunningham of Carthage, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Akers are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1PM with John Griffin and Christopher Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 3PM until 8PM and on Wednesday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests masks be worn while visiting the funeral home.

