Obit – Mr. Mikie “Curly” Gray

Mr. Mikie “Curly” Gray, age 36 of Pleasant Shade, died Saturday afternoon, September 11 at Cookeville Regional.

He is survived by: wife, Barbara Gray; children, Cain Gray, Makayla Gray, Jeanie Gray; father, Paul Gray Sr & Sandy Nixon of Lafayette; mother, Rosemary Rogers of Carthage; brother, Paul “Bubba” Gray Jr and wife Amy of Lafayette.

Mr. Gray will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date at Willette Christian Church.

Sanderson Funeral Home