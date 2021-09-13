Obit – Mr. Steve Lynch

Mr. Steve Lynch, age 63 of Lebanon, died Sunday afternoon, September 12 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

He is survived by: wife, Barbara Lynch; mother, Richie Lynch of Lebanon; children, Johnny Boles and wife Penny Jo of Riddleton, Jennifer Dimeck and husband Norman of Arizona, Stephanie McMillan and husband Michael of Pleasant Shade; brothers, Johnny Lynch of Lebanon, Ronnie Lynch and wife Judith of Popes Hill, Jimmy Lynch and wife Judy of Lebanon; 5 grandchildren, Cameron Holder, Paizley Hardwick, Angel Williams, Stephen McMillian, Nathanael McMillian; 3 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lynch is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home. Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service and interment on Wednesday afternoon, September 15 at 3:00 PM at Dixon Springs Cemetery. Bro. Ronnie Banks, Bro. Kevin Blackburn and Bro. Richard Blackburn will officiate.

Sanderson of Carthage