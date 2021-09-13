Obit – Mrs. Betty Bennett

Mrs. Betty Bennett, age 77 of Turkey Creek, died Saturday morning, September 11 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Wendel Bennett; daughter, Retta Ellenburg and husband Richard of Kennys Bend; 4 grandchildren, Lauren Ellenburg of South Carthage, Jared Ellenburg and wife Tori of Kempville, Alexia Bennett of Smyrna, Julianne Wright of Riddleton; 1 great-grandson, Colton Ellenburg of South Carthage.

Mrs. Bennett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday morning, September 15, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Dave Silcox will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: David Silcox, Jerry Silcox, Gary Silcox, Larry Silcox, Randy Scurlock, Coy Silcox. Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage