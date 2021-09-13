Obit – Ms. Cathy Sue Carter

Ms. Cathy Sue Carter, age 59, of Nashville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Ms. Carter was born May 12, 1962 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Booker T. Carter and Juanita Cummings Carter. Cathy attended Smith County High School and Gordonsville High School and she was a 1981 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

Cathy worked as a security guard for over 20 years, and held jobs at numerous prestigious employers. She worked for American Airlines, Murray Security as a contractor at the state office buildings, Delta Global, Brantley Security, and Walden’s Security. Throughout her career she received numerous commendations and awards.

Ms. Carter accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of the Ballard’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Ms. Carter is survived by Sisters; Judy Carter of Nashville, TN, and Patsy Carter of Nashville, TN. Special Cousin; Crelious Sadler and Glenda Sadler. Cousins; Dwight Carter, Herbert Carter, Ronald Carter, Donald Carter, and Carolyn Carr. Second Mother; Geraldine Carter. Aunts; Eunice Shockley, and Erlene Martin. A host of cousins and special friends also survive.

Funeral Services for Ms. Carter are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2PM with Rev. Willie Cameron officiating. Interment will follow in the Ballard Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 11AM until service time at 2PM.

