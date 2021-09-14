GRAND JURY’S SPECIAL SESSION RESULTS IN OVER 100 INDICTMENTS

Meeting in special session Wednesday, the county’s grand jury returned well over 100 indictments. As many as 57 of the indictments involved one or more drug related offenses. Most of the drug related charges involve methamphetamine and prescription medications. The more than 100 indictments is one of the largest (if not the largest) number of indictments ever returned by a grand jury. Twenty-four indictments were sealed. Other cases were bound over from general sessions court.

Those indicted are to appear in court for arraignment on September 16. Indictments include: Caroline Lacy Prince, 31, Carthage, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana. Shayla Joyann Stewart, 41, Carthage, violation of light law, driving with license suspended. Bruce Randall Hensley, 31, Riddleton, violation of light law, failure to show proof of insurance, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

