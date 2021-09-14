FORMER CHAMBER DIRECTOR PASSES

Funeral services were held Sunday for longtime Smith County Chamber of Commerce director Regina Brooks. For a number of years, Brooks was the face of the community organization, hosting events, promoting businesses and carrying on day-to-day operation for 22 years.

Brooks began her employment with the chamber of commerce in 1988, retiring in 2010 as the Executive of the Regional Chambers of Commerce. Before becoming employed with the chamber, Brooks was employed as a physical therapist at the former Smith County Memorial Hospital, later serving as head of materials management with the hospital.

Brooks, 69, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 7 at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette where she had been a resident since January, after suffering a stroke. The wife of well-known pastor Stephen Brooks, Brooks was born in Carthage and raised in the Sullivans Bend community. Brooks was a 1971 graduate of Smith County High School and a member of the Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service were held at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

