Obit – Mr. Phillip Neil Hatcher

Mr. Phillip Neil Hatcher, age 60, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Mr. Hatcher was born June 21, 1961 in Nashville, TN, a son of the late Jackie P. Hatcher and Carolyn Illithorpe Hatcher.

Mr. Hatcher is survived by Sons; Aaron Hatcher and Cory Hatcher. Brother; Barry T. Hatcher. Fiance; Mary McDonald of Carthage, TN. Three grandchildren; Allie Sue, Jacob Aaron, and Addie Mae. Special Child; Brittany Leigh Vurnley. Special Grandchild; Weston Lee Phips.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Bass Funeral Home