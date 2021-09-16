Obit – Mr. Troy Spivey

Mr. Troy Spivey, age 78 of Pleasant Shade, died Wednesday morning, September 15 at Alive Hospice in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Carol Wood Spivey; daughter, Emily Sterling and husband Aaron of Pleasant Shade; sister, Shirley Taylor of Gamaliel, KY; sisters-in-law, Thelma Spivey of Red Boiling Springs, Lillian Spivey of Lafayette; 3 grandchildren, Teddy Rutherford of Carthage, Owen Sterling of Pleasant Shade, Liam Sterling of Pleasant Shade; step-daughter, Lisa Petty and husband Dan of Brentwood; step-son, Michael Wood and wife Joey of Conroe, Texas; Teddys mother, Cathy Rutherford Spivey.

Mr. Spivey is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon September 18 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Ricky Hackett will officiate. Interment in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Rick Spivey, Jeff Taylor, Sandy Taylor, Jeff Shoulders, Josh Shoulders, Joey Evitts.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund or Jamie Evitts Scholarship Fund.

