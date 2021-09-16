Obit – Mrs. Delores Ann Smith

Mrs. Delores Ann Smith, age 41, of Cookeville, TN, passed away peacefully from this life at Cookeville Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Mrs. Smith was born March 8, 1980 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late James Robert Maxwell and Laura Ann Fillers Maxwell. She was also preceded in death by grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Mrs. Smith graduated from Livingston Academy in 1998. She received her nursing degree and worked as a nurse for Signature Healthcare on the front lines of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Delores was very passionate about taking care of others throughout her lifetime. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Livingston, TN. She married Ray Smith on March 14, 2011.

Mrs. Smith is survived by Husband; Ray Smith of Livingston, TN. Daughters; Hannah Bilbrey, McKenzie Breeding, Jada Smith, and Kacee Smith. Son; Tyler Maxwell. Grandsons; Pierson Copeland, Preston Philips, and Kayson Philips. Sisters; Tina Huff and Christina Fry. Brothers; James Maxwell, Jr. and Kenneth Hiers. Step-mother; Christine Maxwell. Foster Mother; Sandra Arnold. Aunt and Uncle; Shirley and Alan Lambert. Special friend; Ann Adams, and many extended family members and friends.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Smith are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2PM. Interment will follow in the Maxwell Family Cemetery on Pea Ridge.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 5PM until 8PM and on Friday from 12PM until service time at 2PM.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude.

