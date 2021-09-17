Obit – Mr. Michael “Mike” Smith

Mr. Michael “Mike” Smith, age 63 of Gladdice died Wednesday afternoon, September 15 at Southern Hills in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Tandy Woodard Smith; “Fur” kid, Morty; sisters-in-law,Barbara Williams of Gladdice, Judy Stafford and husband Ronnie Sr of Mt. Juliet; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No services are planned at this time.

The family has requested memorials to: Dogs Deserve Better Nashville (ddbnashville.org)

Sanderson Funeral Home