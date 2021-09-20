Obit – Mr. Mike Presley

Mr. Mike Presley, age 61 of Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, September 15 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Janet Presley; 2 children, Corey Presley and wife Callie of Knoxville; Lacey Presley of Carthage; brother, Tim Presley and wife Carolyn of Dayton, Texas; mother, Wilma Presley of Monville; grandchild, Maizie Presley.

Mr. Presley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon September 19 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Frank Bratcher will officiate. Private interment for family only in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation on Sunday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage