Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/23/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Ruth Boze Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Ruth Boze, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of July, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of September, 2021. Signed Jimmy Joe Boze, Co-Personal Representative Nita Lee Reid, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 9-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF E. B. Glover Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of E. B. Glover, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of September, 2021. Signed Cristy Stumb, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 9-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joe Harold McDonald Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Joe Harold McDonald, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of September, 2021. Signed Jo Ann Holland, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Joy Buck Gothard, Attorney 9-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO SEAN STARKEY: THE JUVENILE COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE 2021-JV-159 In re: Khloe Maelynn Lustre (DOB: 10/20/2009) and Kaleb Maddox Bartley (DOB: 12/09/2004), Petitioner Sheri Thomas has filed a Petition against you seeking to declare Khloe Maelynn Lustre and Kaleb Maddox Bartley dependent and neglected children, which a copy of can be obtained at the office of the Clerk of Court located at 332 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, that the whereabouts of the Respondent, SEAN STARKEY, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; IT IS ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that Publication for this ORDER shall be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which is a newspaper published at least weekly in Carthage, Tennessee, and that the Respondent be given notice therein; Respondent is hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Emergency Petition for Ex Parte Order for Protective Custody of Minor Children Due to Dependency and Neglect and For Temporary Custody filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and, That should the Respondent fail to answer or otherwise respond to the Petition pursuant to this Order, then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against him. Respondent is to serve upon ROBIN C. MOORE, whose address is 220 Main Street North, PO Box 182, Carthage, TN 37030 a copy of said answer to the Petition and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court. 9-2-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4181-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU113 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/5/2021.

________________________

I, Ricky Scruggs, have this 2006 Toyota Sequoya with this VIN#JTDBT48A96S265736 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-683-5758. 09-16-21(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 15 SBM777-43 Smartboards Smart board M777 (4:3) interactive. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2021, TN 37030. Via emailing Norma Mitchell C.F.O. Smith County Board of Education at mitchelln@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 09-23-21(2t)

________________________

AREA WIDE EARLY VOTING will be available to you on Saturday, September 25, 2021. You may cast your vote at any of our Cooperative business offices as long as you are a member of the Cooperative. VOTING HOURS: 8:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. ON SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 THE ANNUAL MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 2:00 P.M. FOR YOUR HEALTH & SAFETY COVID PROTOCOLS WILL BE IN PLACE. THE COOP BUSINESS OFFICES ARE IN: If you are unable to vote early on September 25, 2021 you are invited to attend and vote at the 2021 Twin Lakes Annual Meeting of Members held at the Jackson County Middle School on Saturday October 2, 2021. Polls will open at 8:00 A.M. and close at 2:00 P.M. Those in line at 2:00 P.M. will be allowed to vote at the Early Voting & Annual Meeting. Voters will be required to provide government issued identification upon request. BAXTER, TN BYRDSTOWN, TN CELINA, TN GAINESBORO, TN JAMESTOWN, TN LIVINGSTON, TN

________________________

TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TN INVITATION TO BID FOR CONSTRUCTION OF TURKEY CREEK WATER BOOSTER STATION RECEIPT OF PROPOSALS Sealed Proposals for the construction of the Turkey Creek Water Booster Station, will be received at the offi ce of Town of Carthage, City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030, Attention: Mayor Sarah Smith on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 14, 2021 and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Sealed envelopes containing proposals shall be marked “Proposal for the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, Turkey Creek Water Booster Station,” Bidders must be licensed by the State of Tennessee to perform the work required. The envelope containing the bid shall be marked to show the bidder’s Tennessee Contractor’s license number, expiration date and the part of the classifi cation applying to the bid, otherwise the bid will not be opened. No Proposal will be considered unless it is made on the proposal form which is included in the Contract Documents. The Proposal must not be removed from the Contract Documents with which it has been bound by the Town of Carthage, Tennessee. This Proposal must be addressed as indicated in the previous paragraph. It shall be the Bidder’s responsibility that the envelope be properly addressed to ensure that the Proposal is received on or before the appropriate time. The project will include the following described construction: The furnishing, installing, and testing of a Triplex Water Booster Station, back up Electrical Generator, including all fi ttings (restrained), valves (restrained), water services reconnections, 6” water main connections, unclassifi ed excavation, backfi ll, tie-ins, working in close proximity with other utilities, property restoration, pavement restoration, fl ushing, construction taps, testing, and all other appurtenances and other work as shown on the construction drawings or indicated in the Contract specifi cations. Offi cial (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the offi ce of Water Management Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217 (telephone: 615-366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $25.00 must be made for each set obtained. This project will be funded by an ARC Grant administered by Tennessee Economic Community Development and local funds. The attention of the bidders is directed to the ARC Supplemental General Conditions o this document, wherein the requirements of compliance with certain Federal Laws and Regulations are set forth including but not limited to the following areas 1. Equal Employment Opportunity 2. Project Sign Detail 3. Labor Wage Rates Bidders must comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, and applicable TVA regulations at 18 C.F.R. pts. 1302, 1307, 1309 and 1317. Minority bidders are encouraged to bid. Bid documents may be examined at Builder’s Exchange of Tennessee, 301 S. Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 100, Offi ce 9, Nashville, TN 37211, and the Nashville Minority Business Offi ce, 1919 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 310, Nashville, TN 37203. No bid shall be withdrawn after the opening of the proposals without the consent of the Town of Carthage for a period of ninety (90) days after the scheduled time of the closing of bids. The successful bidder shall be required to fully complete all work in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Contract Documents within 180 consecutive calendar days from and including the date to start work established in a written order from and including the date to start work established in a written order from Town of Carthage. Town of Carthage reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities at its discretion. Town of Carthage further reserves the right to reject all proposals. Dated at Carthage, Tennessee this 20th day of September 2021. TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE BY: SARAH MARIE SMITH, MAYOR, TOWN OF CARTHAGE 09-23-21(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY 2022 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) has developed its 2022 Annual PHA Plan that outlines the Agency’s capital improvement, and its administrative needs for fi scal year 2022. Due to the Delta Variant virus and the awareness to practice social distancing, a public hearing by way of Zoom is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021. To access the meeting go to: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318660798?pwd=OU54Tlk3OGdXMFNia3VQNVgvUGs3dz09 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb6xpzHYpy Meeting ID: 883 1866 0798, and Passcode: 449795. The public hearing will begin promptly at the scheduled time. If there are no participants logged in by 11:15 a.m., the Zoom meeting will be closed. If you should have any questions, with regards to login in, please contact Mrs. LaDonna Tant at 615-452-1661. Any visitor whose temperatures when checked is below 104 degrees, wearing a facemask, and do not display any COVID-19 symptoms, will be allowed to attend the public hearing in the main conference room, at which time, the 2022 Annual Plan will be discussed. The public is invited to review a copy of the 2022 Annual Plan with its components during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m., until 2:00 p.m., at the SCHA’s administrative offi ce located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. Mr. Chad Williams, Property Manager will assist you if needed. Comments regarding the 2022 Annual Plan will be taken until 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021. Any questions related to the 2022 Annual PHA Plan should be directed to Executive Director at 615-452-1661 ext-4. 09-16-21(2t)