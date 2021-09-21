SERVICES HELD FOR FORMER ROAD SUPERINTENDENT

Funeral services were held Friday for former Road Superintendent Steve Coble. Coble passed away Tuesday (September 14) morning at NHC Healthcare in Springfield after months of medical care following a devastating fall which occurred at his Trousdale Ferry Road home on September 11 of last year.

After suffering the fall, the highly popular road superintendent was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for a period before being transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, for extensive rehabilitation. The fall resulted in injuries to the neck and spinal cord. Following months of medical care and rehabilitation, the highly popular road superintendent’s health began to decline earlier this year.

Coble resigned the position in April.

