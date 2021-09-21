YOUTH STRUCK BY MOTORCYCLE IN DEFEATED

A ten-year-old girl is recovering at home after being involved in a pedestrian accident in the Defeated community. The youth sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motorcycle while attempting to cross Highway 85/Defeated Creek Highway, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday of last week (September 15), a relative said the ten-year-old girl was recovering at her Murfreesboro home after being released from Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

The accident occurred around 3:25 p.m., Sunday, September 12. The youth suffered broken bones and other injuries in the accident, according to the family member.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!