Obit – Mr. Jimmy Smith

Mr. Jimmy Smith, age 78, of Carthage, TN, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021.

Mr. Smith was born on May 30, 1943 in Carthage, TN a son of the late Ernest Smith and Daisy Evergreen Bennett Smith. He was also preceded in death by a sister: Earlene Roberts. Mr. Smith loved working in his yard, doing carpenter work and visiting different churches.

Mr. Smith is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Bobby and Patty Smith of Carthage, TN; brothers: Billy Smith of Gallatin, TN and David Smith of Hendersonville, TN; sister: Mrs. Linda Rollins of Carthage, TN; brother-in-law Perry Roberts and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith is at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside Services and interment for Mr. Smith are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday September 23, 2021 at 1PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery, Gordonsville, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 10AM to 12:30PM at which time we will leave to go to the Gordonsville Cemetery for the 1PM graveside service.

The Smith Family requests memorials in Mr. Smith’s memory be made to assist with funeral expenses.

Bass of Carthage