Obit – Benjamin Alan Leonard

Funeral services for Benjamin Alan Leonard, 50, of the Gladdice community of Jackson County, TN, will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1 P.M. at Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Witcher Family Cemetery in the Gladdice community of Jackson County, TN.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 P.M. – 8 P.M., and Thursday from 10 A.M. until time of services.

He passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.

He was born October 17, 1970, in Jackson County, TN, to Fay Leonard and the late Ronald Raymond Leonard, Sr. On December 4, 1992, he was married to Karen Michelle Scott Leonard, who survives. He worked as a casting team leader at Bonnell Company. He was a Christian, and a member of the Richmond Chapel Church of Christ.

He was an avid outdoorsman, traveler, and marathon runner. He spent his lifetime living and working on the family farm, The Sutton Hollow Century Farm. He loved his family, his wife and children, and his pet dog, Dixie.

Survivors include his Wife: Karen Michelle Scott Leonard of the Gladdice community; 2 Daughters: Anna Brooke Leonard and Natalie Diane Leonard, both of the Gladdice community; 3 Brothers: Ronnie Leonard, Jr. and Eric (Lesa) Leonard, all of the Gladdice community, and Daniel (Dianne) Leonard of Brush Creek, TN; 1 Sister: Melissa Leonard of Pleasant Shade, TN; his Mother: Fay Leonard of the Gladdice community; Nephews and Nieces: Ronnie Leonard III, Matthew Leonard, Nicole Gunter, Ethan Leonard, Blake Leonard, Garrison Leonard, John William Leonard, and Allie Leonard; and Great Nephew: John A. Gunter.

Bro. Edward Anderson will officiate at the services.

Memorial donations may be made to his daughters’ college fund by contacting the funeral home.

Pallbearers: Ronnie Leonard III, Matthew Leonard, Ethan Leonard, Garrison Leonard, Joe Wright, and Chris Ferrell

Honorary Pallbearer: Blake Leonard, who is serving our country in the U.S. Navy

Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home