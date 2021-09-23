Obit – Frances M. Hix Swezea

Frances M. Hix Swezea, age 69, of Gainesboro passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home. Visitation will be from 5-8 on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home. Graveside services are to be held at 11, on Friday, September 17th in the Pharris Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Anderson officiating.

She was born December 24, 1951, in Gainesboro, to the late Charles Reed Hix and Pauline Smith Hix. Frances was a member of the Church of Christ. She was a long-time caregiver to many people. She loved to do woodwork, paint, fish, hunt, and spend time with her family & friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Jim Swezea, and her sister, Rosetta Hix Heady.

She is survived by two daughters, Carmen (Jamie) Waggoner of Carthage and Casey (Justin) Moore of Sparta; four grandchildren, Noah Brown, Emma Brown, Allie Moore, and Jace Moore; one sister, Nancy (David) Bane of Lebanon; three nephews, Chas (Rachel) Heady of Warrensburg, MO, Calvin Heady of Warrensburg, MO, and Dillon (Kendra) Bane of Franklin, KY; and four step-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the St. Judes Hospital for Children.

Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. 931-268-1550