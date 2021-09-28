Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/30/21

In the general sessions court of wilson county, tennessee at Lebanon IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF HAZEL DEROSIA DOB:09/26/2019 GABRIELLE KIRA HALLIFAX. Petitioner/Mother, vs. CHRIS WILLIS, Respondent/Father. NO. 2021-JV-134 ORDER APPROVING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION This matter came to be heard on the 5th day of August 2021, before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan upon Petitioner’s Motion to Serve Father Via Publication. Based upon statements of counsel, Petitioner’s Affidavit and the record as a whole, the Court find as follows: I. Petitioner has made a diligent effort to locate Father in order to serve him, as evidenced by the Affidavits of Adam McDonald, Law Clerk of Attorney A. Tyler Whitaker and Private Investigator, Lisa VanStory of VanStory Investigations. Said Affidavits were attached to the Motion for Service by Publication filed on July 14, 2021. 2. Respondent’s, Chris Willis, whereabouts are unknown. 3. Therefore, Petitioner’s Motion to Serve Father via Publication is well taken and is therefore granted. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED: 1. That Petitioner’s Motion is well taken and is hereby granted and the Respondent/Father, CHRIS WILLIS, shall be served via publication in accordance with Tenn. Code Ann. § 21-1-204. 2. The Petitioner has submitted the necessary Affidavit demonstrating the efforts made to effectuate proper service upon the Respondent/Father, CHRIS WILLIS. 3. That Petitioner is hereby permitted to serve Respondent, CHRIS WILLIS, with service of process via publication in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of regular circulation in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, P.O. Box 239, Carthage, TN 37030 which is the Respondent’s last known location. 4. The Clerk shall forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of regular circulation in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. 5. All other matters are reserved pending further Orders of the Court. IT IS SO ORDERED THIS THE 17th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021. ENSLEY HAGAN, JUDGE A. TYLER WHITAKER, BPR 033926 Attorney for Petitioner 610 W. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 Phone: (615) 444-5511 9-30-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF E. B. Glover Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of E. B. Glover, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of September, 2021. Signed Cristy Stumb, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 9-23-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy Harpe Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Peggy Harpe, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of September, 2021. Signed Matthew Harpe, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 9-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joe Harold McDonald Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Joe Harold McDonald, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of September, 2021. Signed Jo Ann Holland, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Joy Buck Gothard, Attorney 9-23-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Troy Wayne Spivey Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Troy Wayne Spivey, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of September, 2021. Signed Emily Sterling, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 9-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joseph E. Ware, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of September, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Joseph E. Ware, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 18th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23th day of September, 2021. Signed Charles E. Ware, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 9-30-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4181-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU113 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/5/2021.

I have this 1999 Nissan XTERRA with this VIN#5N1ED28T0YC537493 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-962-1242 or mail P.O. Box 105 Carthage,TN 37030 09-30-21(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the A-1 Agricultural District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 7 C 2. of the ordinance, is to allow the construction of baseball/ softball fi elds for public use on property at 42 Trousdale Ferry Pike. The application for this request, submitted by property owner Tommy Turner, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing or call the city recorder at (615) 683-8282 concerning this request. John Potts, Mayor 09-30-21(1t)

NON-DISCRIMINATION NOTICE SMITH COUNTY HEALTH & REHABILITATION Is proud to comply with the provisions of The Civil Rights Act of 1964, the 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975. All admissions, applicants, and services will be considered without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age or disability. EOE September 30 09-30-21(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the C-2 Highway Commercial District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 4 C 2. of the ordinance, is to allow mini-warehouses at property on the north side of New Middleton Highway. The application for this request, submitted by Devin Frederick, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing or call the city recorder at (615) 683-8282 concerning this request. John Potts, Mayor 09-30-21(1t)

I, Zach Thackxton, have this 2007 Yamaha WR250F Motorcycle with this VIN#JYACG26Y07A001439 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-450-2540. 09-30-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 15 SBM777-43 Smartboards Smart board M777 (4:3) interactive. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2021, TN 37030. Via emailing Norma Mitchell C.F.O. Smith County Board of Education at mitchelln@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 09-23-21(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, October 7th, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Carthage City Hall The meeting is open to the public. All interested citizens are welcome to attend. 09-30-21(1t) Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

I have this 1999 Ford F-150 with this VIN#2FTZF082XXCA65811 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-962-1242 or mail P.O. Box 105 Carthage,TN 37030 09-30-21(1t)