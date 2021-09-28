MOORE ANNOUNCES SHERIFF’S CANDIDACY

(Submitted by candidate Scott Moore)

After much consideration and many prayers, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Smith County Sheriff. I am a resident of the Defeated Creek Community and a 1995 graduate of Smith County High School. I am the son of the late Katherine (Kathy) Bland Blair and Steve Moore. I have been happily married to my high school sweetheart and local attorney, Robin (Givens) Moore for twenty-two years. We have two children, Makenna and Isaac, both of whom are in college. I have one sister, Dana Moore of Murfreesboro and two step-sisters, Treva Massey and Tracy Massey, both of the Elmwood communities. I am also supported by my in-laws Ricky and Vickie Givens, Josh and Hope Dillard and my nephews, Tucker and Sawyer.

In 1999, I earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville where I had the opportunity to play basketball at the collegiate level. I am a member of Kempville Chapel where I currently serve as a Sunday School teacher for the teenage/early adult class and have served on three mission trips to Honduras in 2015, 2016 and 2018 with my church family. After growing up in a law enforcement home, I began my career in 1999 at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. I currently serve under Sheriff Robert Bryan as Captain and supervise three divisions, which include: School Resource, Criminal Warrants and Civil Process. I personally supervise fifty-two (52) deputies. In addition to these duties, I am also the Public Information Officer.

My responsibilities include public speaking, television and radio interviews and management of all social media for the department. I am the current chair of DrugFree WilCo and have served on their advisory board since its inception in 2018. In 2016, I was chosen by Sheriff Bryan and colleagues as Employee of the Year for the department. I am NIMS (National Incident Management Systems) Certified which has allowed me to manage emergencies from preparedness to recovery regardless of their cause, size, location or complexity. NIMS provides a solid foundation across jurisdictions and disciplines to ensure effective and integrated preparedness, planning and response. Other certifications include Instructor Development, Law Enforcement Management and Administration, and Code Blue Media Strategies. I am nationally recognized on school safety and have been relied upon across the nation for my expertise by sharing and teaching all over the country for both law enforcement and school systems alike. My twenty-two (22) years of law enforcement experience has prepared me well for the position I am seeking as your next Smith County Sheriff. I am qualified, committed, and passionate.

I promise to work tirelessly, not only for every citizen in this great county, but also for every single employee of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. I am committed to officer safety and integrity, which will be of paramount importance. Building and restoring trust between law enforcement, the community, the county government, and the judiciary is vital. I will work diligently to establish or improve community partnerships with schools, churches, non-profits, businesses, and government entities. I am pleased to announce that my lifelong friend, Cindy Hawkins, of the Gordonsville Community will serve as my campaign treasurer. I humbly ask for your support and your vote for Smith County Sheriff. If you have any questions for me or want to just talk and voice a concern, please do so directly to me by either sending a private message or emailing me at scott@scottmooreforsheriff.com. To all of my supporters and those new to the community, I value your words of encouragement and continue to invite your prayers for me during this journey. I am excited for the opportunity to serve in the community I call home. Thank you and may God bless each of you.