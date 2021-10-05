SURGE LEADS TO MOST CASES OF COVID/PER MONTH FOR COUNTY

Following the worst month for infections in Smith County since the coronavirus pandemic began, COVID-19 cases are trending downward. At 603 cases, September (2021) was the worst month for new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic which began on the local front in March of last year, according to Dr. Roger Duke, head of the Smith County COVID-19 Task Force director.

September’s number would have been much higher, but in recent weeks there has been a downward trend in cases after a late summer surge. At one point during September, there were more than three hundred active cases in the county.

As of Friday, October 1, that number was down to 132. In June of this year, active cases dropped drastically with only 15 cases reported during the entire month.

