Obit – David “Dave” Howard Antle, Sr.

David “Dave” Howard Antle, Sr., promoted to his heavenly home on Monday, October 04, 2021 at his residence. He and his wife, Cathy, live in Cookeville, Tennessee and had moved to his home in Phil Campbell, Alabama.

Dave was a great man of God, and had served as an evangelist for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rollin and Clara (Hicks) Antle; mother of his children, Brenda Ruth Antle; sister, Juanita Butler; brothers, Menford (Mick) Clay Antle, Herman (Dutch) Lee Antle, Oshell Hill, Jr; brother-in-law, Joe Lee; and son, Roy Varney.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 8 years, Cathy Antle; children, Brent Antle, John Antle, David Antle, Jr., Les Antle (Leslie), Kathryn Antle, Joyce Varney Gwiazada (Matt), Lula Varney White (Michael); 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Harvey Antle (Faye); sister-in-law, Betty Hill; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The pallbearers will be Austin Bain, Brent Antle, John Antle, Les Antle, David Antle, Jr., and Eric Maxwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Varney and Jasia Jones.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone for all of the condolences and support at this time of need.

Graveside Services for Mr. Antle are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1PM.

Family and friends will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 1PM graveside.

