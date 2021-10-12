Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/14/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lela Virginia Bennett Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Lela Virginia Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of September, 2021. Signed Wallace Bennett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 10-14-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gary W. Bush Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Gary W. Bush, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of October, 2021. Signed Mickey Bush, Co-Personal Representative Holly Bush, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 10-7-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Steve Edward Coble Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Steve Edward Coble, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of October, 2021. Signed Brett Coble, Co-Personal Representative Brittany West, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 10-14-2t

________________________

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: JACKIE COFFEE, DECEASED JONATHAN M. TINSLEY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2444 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on April 19, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 6th day of November, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Twentieth (20th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 054 Group: PARCEL: 010.00 LYING AND BEING in the 20th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded on the East by Horseshoe Bend Road; North by Eatherly; West by Chris Collins; and on the South by private right-of-way (Collins), and containing 4 acres, more or less. BEING the same property conveyed to Rubie Coffee and Jackie Coffee as joint tenants with right of survivorship, by Warranty Deed dated October 12, 1998, from Timmy D. Ray, of record in Book 151, Page 356, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Rubie Coffee was the mother of Jackie Coffee who passed away on September 17, 2000, thereby vesting title in Jackie Coffee as surviving joint tenant with rights of survivorship. This is IMPROVED property known as 321 Horseshoe Bend Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 8th day of October, 2021. Jonathan M. Tinsley Attorney for Estate of Jackie Coffee Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 10-14-3t

________________________

In the general sessions court of wilson county, tennessee at Lebanon IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF HAZEL DEROSIA DOB:09/26/2019 GABRIELLE KIRA HALLIFAX. Petitioner/Mother, vs. CHRIS WILLIS, Respondent/Father. NO. 2021-JV-134 ORDER APPROVING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION This matter came to be heard on the 5th day of August 2021, before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan upon Petitioner’s Motion to Serve Father Via Publication. Based upon statements of counsel, Petitioner’s Affidavit and the record as a whole, the Court find as follows: I. Petitioner has made a diligent effort to locate Father in order to serve him, as evidenced by the Affidavits of Adam McDonald, Law Clerk of Attorney A. Tyler Whitaker and Private Investigator, Lisa VanStory of VanStory Investigations. Said Affidavits were attached to the Motion for Service by Publication filed on July 14, 2021. 2. Respondent’s, Chris Willis, whereabouts are unknown. 3. Therefore, Petitioner’s Motion to Serve Father via Publication is well taken and is therefore granted. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED: 1. That Petitioner’s Motion is well taken and is hereby granted and the Respondent/Father, CHRIS WILLIS, shall be served via publication in accordance with Tenn. Code Ann. § 21-1-204. 2. The Petitioner has submitted the necessary Affidavit demonstrating the efforts made to effectuate proper service upon the Respondent/Father, CHRIS WILLIS. 3. That Petitioner is hereby permitted to serve Respondent, CHRIS WILLIS, with service of process via publication in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of regular circulation in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, P.O. Box 239, Carthage, TN 37030 which is the Respondent’s last known location. 4. The Clerk shall forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of regular circulation in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. 5. All other matters are reserved pending further Orders of the Court. IT IS SO ORDERED THIS THE 17th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021. ENSLEY HAGAN, JUDGE A. TYLER WHITAKER, BPR 033926 Attorney for Petitioner 610 W. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 Phone: (615) 444-5511 9-30-4t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Teresa Fuller Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Teresa Fuller, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of October, 2021. Signed Tamara Harvey Felts, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master A. Tyler Whittaker, Attorney 10-14-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 150 Chromebooks- 11.6” touchscreen display, 4GB RAM- 32GB Hard Drive, minimum dual core 2GHz processor, 150 Google licenses included with minimum Google auto expiration date of 2028. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at mitchelln@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 10-14-21(2t)

________________________

I, Keith Hilton, am in the possession of a 2003 Chevy truck VIN #2GCEC19VX31173325. If any one has any information on this truck please contact me at 615-281-0232 or at PO BOX 103 Chestnut Mound TN, 38552 10-07-21(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4183-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU179 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/29/2021.