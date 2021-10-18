Obit – Mr. Cecil Dickerson

Mr. Cecil Dickerson, age 80 of South Carthage, died Friday afternoon, October 15 at Lebanon Center for Rehab and Healing in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Bertie Dickerson; children, Roy (Teedo) Dickerson and wife Kita of South Carthage, Carole Ann Dickerson Norris of Cincinnati, Ohio, Radford Duke and wife Melissa of Silver Point, Dorothy Rush and husband Don of Gainesboro;8 grandchildren, Chris Duke and wife Jennifer, Jessie Dennis, Steven Duke and wife Keri, Kimberly Grisham, Ben Silcox and wife Elizabeth, Presli Dickerson, Tracie Dennis, Jimmy Law and wife April; special care giver, Kathy Verax; 8 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Dickerson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, October 18 at 1:00 PM. Pastor Jamey Duke will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. .Serving as pallbearers are: Chris Duke, Steven Duke, Ben Silcox, Mitchell Halliburton, James Hunter, Steve Thaxton, Scott Preston, Ricky Cherry.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM and on Monday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

