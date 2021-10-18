Obit – Mr. Don Q. Lankford

Mr. Don Q. Lankford, age 84 of the Riddleton Community, died Friday evening, October 15 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: wife Betty Lankford; 4 daughters, Debbie Dixon and husband Eld. Anthony Dixon of Riddleton, Donna Dawson and husband Bro. Jackie Dawson of Riddleton, Cynthia Gibbs and husband Randall of Riddleton, Belinda Lankford and husband Tim of Riddleton; sister, Reba Joy McCall of South Carthage; brother, Wayne Lankford and wife Anna Mae of Tanglewood; 9 grandchildren, Sarah Mayo and husband Bracken Sr, Amanda Foster and husband Joey, Daniel Gibbs and wife Keri, Erica Fahner and husband John, Rebecca Brown and husband Johnny Ray, Matthew Dawson, Jesse Dawson, John Dixon and wife Liz, Samantha Sanders and husband Patrick. 19 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lankford is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, October 19 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Jeff Patterson and Eld. Anthony Dixon will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Daniel Gibbs, John Dixon, Matthew Dawson, Jesse Dawson, Joseph Foster, Bracken Mayo Sr, John Fahner, Johnny Ray Brown, Patrick Sanders.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Friendship Primitive Baptist or Smith County Help Center.

