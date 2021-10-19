Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/21/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lela Virginia Bennett Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Lela Virginia Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of September, 2021. Signed Wallace Bennett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 10-14-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Steve Edward Coble Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Steve Edward Coble, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of October, 2021. Signed Brett Coble, Co-Personal Representative Brittany West, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 10-14-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: JACKIE COFFEE, DECEASED JONATHAN M. TINSLEY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2444 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on April 19, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 6th day of November, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Twentieth (20th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 054 Group: PARCEL: 010.00 LYING AND BEING in the 20th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded on the East by Horseshoe Bend Road; North by Eatherly; West by Chris Collins; and on the South by private right-of-way (Collins), and containing 4 acres, more or less. BEING the same property conveyed to Rubie Coffee and Jackie Coffee as joint tenants with right of survivorship, by Warranty Deed dated October 12, 1998, from Timmy D. Ray, of record in Book 151, Page 356, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Rubie Coffee was the mother of Jackie Coffee who passed away on September 17, 2000, thereby vesting title in Jackie Coffee as surviving joint tenant with rights of survivorship. This is IMPROVED property known as 321 Horseshoe Bend Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 8th day of October, 2021. Jonathan M. Tinsley Attorney for Estate of Jackie Coffee Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 10-14-3t

In the general sessions court of wilson county, tennessee at Lebanon IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF HAZEL DEROSIA DOB:09/26/2019 GABRIELLE KIRA HALLIFAX. Petitioner/Mother, vs. CHRIS WILLIS, Respondent/Father. NO. 2021-JV-134 ORDER APPROVING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION This matter came to be heard on the 5th day of August 2021, before the Honorable Judge Ensley Hagan upon Petitioner’s Motion to Serve Father Via Publication. Based upon statements of counsel, Petitioner’s Affidavit and the record as a whole, the Court find as follows: I. Petitioner has made a diligent effort to locate Father in order to serve him, as evidenced by the Affidavits of Adam McDonald, Law Clerk of Attorney A. Tyler Whitaker and Private Investigator, Lisa VanStory of VanStory Investigations. Said Affidavits were attached to the Motion for Service by Publication filed on July 14, 2021. 2. Respondent’s, Chris Willis, whereabouts are unknown. 3. Therefore, Petitioner’s Motion to Serve Father via Publication is well taken and is therefore granted. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED: 1. That Petitioner’s Motion is well taken and is hereby granted and the Respondent/Father, CHRIS WILLIS, shall be served via publication in accordance with Tenn. Code Ann. § 21-1-204. 2. The Petitioner has submitted the necessary Affidavit demonstrating the efforts made to effectuate proper service upon the Respondent/Father, CHRIS WILLIS. 3. That Petitioner is hereby permitted to serve Respondent, CHRIS WILLIS, with service of process via publication in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of regular circulation in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, P.O. Box 239, Carthage, TN 37030 which is the Respondent’s last known location. 4. The Clerk shall forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of regular circulation in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. 5. All other matters are reserved pending further Orders of the Court. IT IS SO ORDERED THIS THE 17th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021. ENSLEY HAGAN, JUDGE A. TYLER WHITAKER, BPR 033926 Attorney for Petitioner 610 W. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 Phone: (615) 444-5511 9-30-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Teresa Fuller Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Teresa Fuller, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of October, 2021. Signed Tamara Harvey Felts, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master A. Tyler Whittaker, Attorney 10-14-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Beatrice Sneed Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Beatrice Sneed, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of May, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of October, 2021. Signed Beverly White, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Dalis D. Holliman, Attorney 10-21-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Elizabeth Sue Turner Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Sue Turner, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of October, 2021. Signed James Patrick Turner, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 10-21-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4183-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU179 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/29/2021.

AN ORDINANCE TO DECLARE ILLEGAL, CERTAIN DISRUPTIVE PRACTICES DURING HALLOWEEN, TO WIT: POSSESSION OF EGGS OR MISSILES WITH INTENT TO THROW SAME; DESTRUCTION OR ABUSE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY; ASSEMBLY FOR CREATING A DISTURBANCE; CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND BEER; INTERFERING WITH CITY EMPLOYEES IN THEIR OFFICIAL DUTY, AND PROVIDING FOR A REASONABLE CURFEW AND PENALTIES. ORDINANCE NO. 195 Whereas, the day and night designated or known as Halloween has become a time for lawlessness, property destruction and breaches of peace, and, Whereas the citizens of this city, especially the small children the elderly and visitors have been unable to travel about the city on Halloween without fear of abuse to the person and property. Now therefore be it ordained by the City Councils of Carthage, South Carthage and Gordonsville, Tennessee that: SECTION I A. It shall be unlawful for any minor, under age of 18 years to be on the public streets, alleys, playgrounds and any other public places or private ground not owned by said minor, within the city limits of Carthage after 8:00 p.m. on October 31th or any day designated as to day to celebrate “Halloween”. B. Any persons found guilty of violating this ordinance shall be fined not less than $5.00 and no more than $50.00. C. This ordinance shall not affect the validity of any other curfew ordinance theretofore adopted and in effect within the corporate limits, but shall be exception of limitations to any ordinance. SECTION II A. It shall be unlawful for any person to possess in public, and on any street, highway, alley, public place or any property not belonging to said person within the city limits of Carthage, South Carthage and Gordonsville, Tennessee, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., eggs, with the intent to throw same at persons or property. B. There shall be a rebutable presumption that anyone who possesses any egg or eggs in public between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. possesses said egg or eggs with the intent to throw said eggs at persons or property. C. Any person found guilty of possessing any egg or eggs shall be fined $10.00 per egg. D. Any person found guilty of throwing any egg or eggs shall be fined $50.00. SECTION III It shall be unlawful for any person to appear on or in any public way or place while wearing a mask, device, or hood whereby any portion of the face is hidden or covered as to conceal the identity of the wearer. The following are exempt from the provision of this section: (1) Children under the age of 14 years. (2) Workers, while engaged in work where a face covering is needed for health and or safety reasons. (3) Persons wearing gas masks in Civil Defense drills and exercises or emergencies. (4) Any person having a special permit issued by the city to wear a traditional holiday costume. Any person found guilty of violating this ordinance shall be fined not less than $5.00 and no more than $50.00. SECTION IV It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to maliciously throw any stone, stick, bottle, pumpkin or pumpkin parts, snowball, egg, or any other missile or object at any person, building or vehicle. SECTION V It shall be unlawful for any person to willfully, maliciously and intentionally damage, deface, destroy, conceal, tamper with remove or withhold any real or personal property, which does not belong to him. SECTION VI It shall be unlawful for any two or more persons to assemble together for any unlawful purpose, or for the purpose of annoyance or disturbance of citizens or travelers, or to do violence to the property of the City or person or property of another against the peace and to the terror of others, or to make any move or preparation therefore, or being present at such meeting or assembly to fail to endeavor to prevent the commission of or perpetration of such unlawful acts. It shall be unlawful for groups to march on the streets or by motorcade without having a special permit or permission from the Mayor. Any person found guilty of violating this ordinance shall be fined not less than $5.00 and no more than $50.00. SECTION VII It shall be unlawful to commit the following violations within the City of Carthage, South Carthage or Gordonsville. (1) To drink or consume any beer or other alcoholic beverage in any public place, park, or any street, alley or public thoroughfare. (2) To possess any open can, bottle, or any other open container containing beer on any school property, library property, church property, public playgrounds, public parks or public buildings, or on any parking lot open to public use or on business property other than those business places which have a license for on the premises consumption of beer. SECTION VIII It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly resist or in any way interfere with or attempt to interfere with any officer or employee of the City while such officer or employee is performing or attempting to perform his municipal duties. Any person found guilty of violating this offense shall be fined a maximum of $50.00. THESE ORDINANCES shall take effect from and after their passage, the public welfare requiring it. Towns of CARTHAGE Mayor, Sarah Marie Smith Police Chief, Brit Davis SOUTH CARTHAGE Mayor, Hollis Mullinax Police Chief, David Long GORDONSVILLE Mayor, John Potts Police Chief, Shannon Hunt SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31 IS HALLOWEEN We hereby give notice that laws pertaining to the setting of fires and vandalism will be enforced. It is our desire that Smith County observe a quiet Halloween. We ask for your respect and cooperation. Ordinances passed by the Town Councils of Carthage, South Carthage and Gordonsville are as follows: 10-21-21(1T)

NOTICE 2021 PROPERTY TAXES ARE NOW DUE AND PAYABLE WITHOUT PENALTY THROUGH FEBRUARY 28, 2022 2020 PROPERTY TAX WILL LEAVE THIS OFFICE AT 4:00 P.M. ON MARCH 31, 2022. YOU MAY MAKE PARTIAL PAYMENTS ON 2020 & 2021 TAXES. If you are 65 or older or permanently disabled and your 2021 income was less than $31,190* you may qualify for tax relief. If your income was less than $33,200* and you are 65 or older you may qualify for tax freeze. All spouse income must be included. *ALL PERSONS ON THE DEED & SPOUSE – ON YOUR PRIMARY RESIDENCE. IF YOU HAVE A LIFE ESTATE, AND ANY BENEFICIARY (SUCH AS YOUR CHILDREN) LIVE WITH YOU, THEIR INCOME MUST BE COUNTED. IF YOU ARE A 100% DISABLED WAR RELATED VETERAN OR THE WIDOW OF AN ELIGIBLE VETERAN YOU COULD QUALIFY FOR TAX RELIEF. APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR TAX RELIEF IS APRIL 5, 2022 OFFICE HOURS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 8:00 – 4:00 SATURDAY FEBRUARY 26th 8:00 – 12:00 Closed for State Holidays PHONE 615-735-8242 We now have a drop box at the front door of the Turner Building that you may leave payment by check only. Absolutely no cash payments may be left in the box. YOU MAY MAIL YOUR TAXES TO: SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, SUITE 104, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 PLEASE MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE You can now search taxes or pay online at tennesseetrustee.com by the processor. 10-21-21(1t)

Smith County Trustee 122 Turner High Circle Suite 104 615-735-8242 NOTICE 2% discount on you property tax if paid in October 1% discount on your property tax if paid in November See your bill for discounted amounts online at tennesseetrustee.org EXTENDED HOURS FOR OCTOBER Oct. 25-29 – 8:00-4:30 Oct. 30 – 8:00-Noon 10-21-21(1t)

I, David Jenkins, have this 2007 Yamaha with this VIN#5Y4AM04Y77A047207 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-397-6692. 10-21-21(2t)

I, Ellic Gullett, have this 2009 RPod Towable with this VIN#4X4TRP5119L004559 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-5096 10-21-21(2t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 150 Chromebooks- 11.6” touchscreen display, 4GB RAM- 32GB Hard Drive, minimum dual core 2GHz processor, 150 Google licenses included with minimum Google auto expiration date of 2028. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at mitchelln@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 10-14-21(2t)