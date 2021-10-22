Obit – Joseph “Ronnie” Ashe

JOSEPH “RONNIE” ASHE– age 74 passed away on Wednesday October 20, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Henry Ashe & Audrey Gregory. He is survived by his wife, Rita Munday Ashe; daughters, Kimberly Ashe (Brian) Reichard, Haley Ashe (Nate) Simpson, Megan Ashe (Cory) McDonald, Audrey Ashe; step-daughter, Tina Shanklin; grandchildren, Brooke Reichard, Brylee Reichard, Ellie Beth McDonald, Annsley McDonald, & Ivy Faith McDonald; brother, Terry (Beth) Ashe; niece, Jesse Ashe (Derek) Fish; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Winford.

He was a graduate of Lebanon High School Class of 1964. Ronnie was a member of Halltown Baptist Church in Portland, Tn. He was employed for 43 + years with the State of Tennessee serving as the Director of the Tennessee

Regulatory Authority.

Visitation will be held on Friday October 22, 2021 3-8 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087. Visitation Saturday October 23rd 11:00 a.m. until funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Christian

Life Chapel. Bro. Myron Lasater will officiate the services. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers, Derek Fish, Jonah Groves, David Shanklin, Chris Munday, Ray Hester & Travis Fox. Honorary pallbearers, Brian

Reichard, Cory McDonald, James Ray Gregory, Charles Ray Riggan, Jimmy Gregory, Joe Gregory, Donna Burk, Kathy Dies, Dale Dies, David Earl Bates, Brent Commerer, & Don Cooksey.

