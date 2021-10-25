Obit – Mr. Stanley Hawkins

Mr. Stanley Hawkins, age 70 of Gordonsville, died Saturday morning, October 23 at his home. He is survived by: wife, Cindy Brimm Hawkins, daughter, Rachel Hawkins Alvis and husband Trey of Grant, son, Chris Hawkins and wife Ann Wynne Hawkins of the Bluff Creek Community, sister, Brenda Gail Mason of Gordonsville, brother, Bobby Hawkins and wife Paula Watts Hawkins of Gordonsville, 3 grandchildren, Addison Hawkins, Christian Hawkins, Lana Alvis, father-in-law, James Brimm of Gallatin, sister-in-law, Terri Bentley and husband Al of Gallatin, brothers-in-law, Johnny Brimm and wife Annette, Mike Brimm and wife Bev both of Gallatin, several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hawkins is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, October 26 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Dickie Johnson, Bro. Floyd Massey and Bro. Rodney Hawkins will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Serving as active pallbearers are: Jamie Summers, Jeff Mason, Shawn Frye, Phillip Hudson Jr, Tim Filson, Phillip Smith; Honorary pallbearers are: Ricky Rankin, Al Bentley, Johnny Brimm, Mike Brimm, James (Pap) Brimm, Kenneth Frye, Dale Brown, Gary Whittemore, Kenny Gregory, Randy (Jap) Scurlock, 1969 Graduating Class of Smith County High School, Fastenal Family.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Gordonsville United Methodist Church or Smith County Foster Kids.

