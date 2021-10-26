CARTHAGE REALTOR PASSES

Longtime Smith County realtor and developer Bill Floyd passed away, Sunday. Floyd, of Carthage, was pronounced deceased at 10:13 a.m. Sunday, October 24, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage after being found unresponsive at his Hull Avenue home. For several years, Floyd, age 86, owned and operated Floyd Realty in Carthage. Floyd is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where services were scheduled for 1 p.m., Thursday, October 28. The businessman established Floyd Realty in Carthage in 1995. Prior to becoming a realtor, Floyd also served as maintenance supervisor with the Smithville, Carthage and Lafayette post offices, retiring from G.S.A. in 1977.

