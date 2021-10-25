Obit – Mr. Bill Floyd

A well-known Smith County Realtor, Mr. Bill Floyd of Carthage, was pronounced deceased at 10:13 a.m. Sunday morning October 24, 2021 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage after being found unresponsive by his daughter Sabra at Mr. Floyd’s Hull Avenue home. Mr. Floyd was 86.

Mr. Floyd is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his daughters, Sabra Floyd Hodge and Brittany Floyd Newport and their families were to make arrangements at 10 a.m. Monday morning October 25th.

Mr. Floyd was the owner of Floyd Realty in Carthage.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE