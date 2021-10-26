

HALLOWEEN EVENTS SET FOR CARTHAGE/GORDONSVILLE

Events are planned in Carthage and Gordonsville to celebrate Halloween (Sunday, October 31).

•Hometown Halloween will be celebrated in downtown Carthage from 5-9 p.m. The event is a spin-off from the annual Trunk-or-Treat/Jeepers Creepers events. The event will feature lots of free fun for the whole family. Activities include a maze, costume contest, yard games, music and dancing, a chili cook off, Jeepers Creepers, ghost stories and a haunted attraction.

•The Gordonsville Events Committee will host the fourth annual Gordonsville Halloween Bash from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The event will take place on East Main Street in Gordonsville. The Halloween Bash will feature photo booths, food trucks, free bouncy houses, free train rides, a pop-up haunted house, music, dancing, door prizes, a $250 cash giveaway, a costume contest, a touch-a-truck experience and candy. The Gordonsville baseball team will host a pop-up haunted house called “Return of the Scream Factory” at the 2021 Gordonsville Halloween Bash.

