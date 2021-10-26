Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/28/21

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: JACKIE COFFEE, DECEASED JONATHAN M. TINSLEY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2444 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on April 19, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 6th day of November, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Twentieth (20th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 054 Group: PARCEL: 010.00 LYING AND BEING in the 20th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded on the East by Horseshoe Bend Road; North by Eatherly; West by Chris Collins; and on the South by private right-of-way (Collins), and containing 4 acres, more or less. BEING the same property conveyed to Rubie Coffee and Jackie Coffee as joint tenants with right of survivorship, by Warranty Deed dated October 12, 1998, from Timmy D. Ray, of record in Book 151, Page 356, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Rubie Coffee was the mother of Jackie Coffee who passed away on September 17, 2000, thereby vesting title in Jackie Coffee as surviving joint tenant with rights of survivorship. This is IMPROVED property known as 321 Horseshoe Bend Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 8th day of October, 2021. Jonathan M. Tinsley Attorney for Estate of Jackie Coffee Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 10-14-3t

________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE DELINQUENT TAX LAND SALE Consolidated Civil Action No. 8051 SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF VS. DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS, DEFENDANTS In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage, Tennessee, made in the above styled cause, I will on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. and continuing from day to day if necessary, at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 in Carthage, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, subject to the right to redemption as fixed by law, and to liens of subsequent tax years, the following parcels of real estate owned by the Defendants in the amount of judgment liens PLUS INTEREST, PENALTY, STATUTORY ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COSTS as provided by law, against their property in favor of Smith County, Tennessee for the taxes for years through 2021 as set forth opposite their names, to-wit: Lollia Kaye Andrews Taxes through 2021: $5,254.35 DI 2, Map 27, Parcel 46.10 Deed Book 154, Page 327 Edgar G. Payton et al Glenda R. Payton Taxes through 2021: $6,024.18 DI 19, Map 97, Parcel 79.07 Deed Book 3, Page 348 Brian E. Reece Taxes through: 2021: $3,201.88 DI 1, Map 39, Parcel 43.00 Deed Book 20, Page 262 TERMS OF SALE Said sale shall be for cash in hand and shall be subject to the statutory right of redemption. The sale on the sale date shall be absolute and final. The Clerk and Master is not authorized to receive raises after the completion of the auction of each parcel. If redemption is proposed after the sale, the redeemer shall pay interest from and after the sale date of November 17, 2021. This October 15, 2021. THOMAS S. DILLEHAY, CLERK AND MASTER JEREMIAH HASSLER, DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY 10-28-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Cornell Matthews Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Cornell Matthews, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of October, 2021. Signed Jonathan M. Tinsley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney 10-28-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Beatrice Sneed Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Beatrice Sneed, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of May, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of October, 2021. Signed Beverly White, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Dalis D. Holliman, Attorney 10-21-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Elizabeth Sue Turner Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Sue Turner, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of October, 2021. Signed James Patrick Turner, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 10-21-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marilyn McDonald Wilmore Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Marilyn McDonald Wilmore, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of October, 2021. Signed Tommy Steven Wilmore, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Connor McDonald, Attorney 10-28-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Civil Constructors, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80003-3262-14 CONTRACT NO.: CNU125 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/10/2021.

________________________

Public Notice Cordell Hull Utility District is required to fi ll an expiring term on the District’s Board of Commissioners effective January 2022. The Board plans to certify a list of three nominees to the Smith County Mayor to fi ll this expiring term. A customer may submit a name for consideration by the Board for the list of nominees. To be considered the name must be submitted to the District’s General Manager no later than November 8, 2021. 10-28-21(1t)

________________________

I have this 1968 Chevy Impala with this VIN#164678J305963 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-0811. 10-28-21(2t)

________________________

I, David Jenkins, have this 2007 Yamaha with this VIN#5Y4AM04Y77A047207 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-397-6692. 10-21-21(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4176-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT381 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/10/2021.

________________________

I, Ellic Gullett, have this 2009 RPod Towable with this VIN#4X4TRP5119L004559 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-5096 10-21-21(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Special Exception request on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Ln., Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by the Shane Vaden for property located at 130 Carthage Junction Rd, Hickman, TN, more precisely known as tax map 085, parcel 076.01. This Special Exception Request is to approve the construction of a custom exempt processing house for beef, pork and deer. The parcel is zoned A1 (Agriculture). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. 10-28-21(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Carthage City Hall The meeting is open to the public. All interested citizens are welcome to attend. 10-28-21(1t) Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

________________________

BID NOTICE Smith County EMS will receive sealed bids until 9:00 AM (CST), November 1st, 2021, at which time the Bid Opening will take place, for 3rd Party Billing Services per bid specifi cations of Smith County EMS. No bids will be accepted after 9:00 AM (CST). No faxed or e-mail bids will be accepted. Specifi cation may be obtained via email at emsdirector@smithcountytn. gov, M-F, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM (CST). All bids must be mailed or delivered to Smith County Mayor, ATTN: Mayor Jeff Mason, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 37030. All envelopes must be marked “Billing Services Bid”. Bidder discounts and terms, if any, must be clearly stated in the submitted bid. Smith County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex, or Disability. Jeff Crockett, Director Smith County EMS 10-28-21(1t)