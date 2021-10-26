MAN HID IN MATTRESS TO EVADE DEPUTIES

A man was arrested after fleeing from sheriff’s department deputies and attempting to hide in a bed inside his residence.

The incident began when Deputy Dallas Eddie and Deputy Robbie Woodard went to a residence located on Young Branch Road near the Dixon Springs community to serve an active warrant on a Charles Mundy, 42, Carthage.

The deputies observed Mundy working on a vehicle in front of his mobile home.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!