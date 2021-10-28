Obit – Mrs. Freida Coleman

Mrs. Freida Coleman, age 102 of Silver Point, died Tuesday morning, October 26 at her daughters home. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Patricia Thompson and husband Jimmy of Silver Point, Mary Inez Shepherd of Rocky Mount, NC; 3 grandchildren, Tanya Lowell and husband Travis of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Penelope Henderson of Tupelo, MS, Sandra Liles of Rocky Mount, 5 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Coleman will be at the E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday afternoon, October 29 at 1:00 PM. Dr. Allen Simpson will officiate. Interment in the Amory Historical Society Cemetery.

Visitation at the Pickle Funeral Home will begin on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday after 8:00 AM.

