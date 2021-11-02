Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/04/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Pamela Crutchfield Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Pamela Crutchfield, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of November, 2021. Signed Jameuiun A. Crutchfield, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Lesa H. Skoney, Attorney 11-4-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barry Lloyd Davis Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Barry Lloyd Davis, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of October, 2021. Signed Tammy Davis, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-4-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE DELINQUENT TAX LAND SALE SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF VS. DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS, DEFENDANTS Consolidated Civil Action No. 8051 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage, Tennessee, made in the above styled cause, I will on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. and continuing from day to day if necessary, at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 in Carthage, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, subject to the right to redemption as fixed by law, and to liens of subsequent tax years, the following parcels of real estate owned by the Defendants in the amount of judgment liens PLUS INTEREST, PENALTY, STATUTORY ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COSTS as provided by law, against their property in favor of Smith County, Tennessee for the taxes for years through 2021 as set forth opposite their names, to-wit: Lollia Kaye Andrews Taxes through 2021: $5,254.35 DI 2, Map 27, Parcel 46.10 Deed Book 154, Page 327 Edgar G. Payton et al Glenda R. Payton Taxes through 2021: $6,024.18 DI 19, Map 97, Parcel 79.07 Deed Book 3, Page 348 Brian E. Reece Taxes through: 2021: $3,201.88 DI 1, Map 39, Parcel 43.00 Deed Book 20, Page 262 TERMS OF SALE Said sale shall be for cash in hand and shall be subject to the statutory right of redemption. The sale on the sale date shall be absolute and final. The Clerk and Master is not authorized to receive raises after the completion of the auction of each parcel. If redemption is proposed after the sale, the redeemer shall pay interest from and after the sale date of November 17, 2021. This October 15, 2021. THOMAS S. DILLEHAY, CLERK AND MASTER JEREMIAH HASSLER, DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY 10-28-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 28, 2003, executed by Leo M. Droste and Evelyn J. Droste, husband and wife, to Allen E Scwartz Esq, Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for Transland Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 4, 2003, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 77, Page 65, as re-recorded on March 04, 2003, at Book 77, Page 433, said Register’s Office, and as modified by FHA Home Affordable Modification Agreement, recorded on November 14, 2016, at Book 312, Page 192, said Register’s Office. WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, located in Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Smith County, to wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Smith, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows: THE LAND REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, CITY OF LEBANON AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCROBED AS FOLLOWS: LAND SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 12TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUND AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT DICKSON LINE ON SOUTH SIDE OF HIWASSEE ROAD RIGHT -OF-WAY, THENCE NORTH 25 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN (TRACT 27); THENCE SOUTH 77 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 1100 FEET WIDTH TRACT #37 TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 25 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN DICKSON LINE; THENCE NORTH 77 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 1100 FEET WITH DICKSON LINE TO A POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.05 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON TRACT 27A, SECTION 3, OF BELL ACRES SURVEY BY HOLLIS PETTY, DATED FEBRUARY 15, 1992. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN DESCRIBED MOBILE HOME: 2002 PALM HARBOR; SERIAL NO. 26889; MODEL NO. 44C6 (STRETCHED TO A 47 FOOT HOME).AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM PREMIER HOMES AND LAND DEVELOPMENT, LLC, THE GRANTOR(S), TO LEO M. DROSTE AND EVEYLN J. DROSTE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, THE GRANTEE(S) BY VIRTUE OF DEED DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2003 AND RECORDED MARCH 4, 2003, AS BOOK 77, PAGE 63 AND INSTRUMENT NO. 71085 AMONG THE AFORESAID LAND RECORDS. PARCEL ID: 035-007.14. REFERENCE NUMBERS OF DOCUMENTS MODIFIED: RECORDED MARCH 4, 2003 AT BOOK 77 PAGE 65 INSTRUMENT NO. 71086 RE-RECORDED MARCH 12, 2003 BOOK 77 PAGE 433 INSTRUMENT NO. 71199 Tax Parcel No: 035-007.14 Commonly known as 398 Hiwassee Road, Lebanon, TN 37087 The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control Current Owner(s) of Property: Leo M. Droste and Evelyn J. Droste Other Interested Parties: Estate of Leo M. Droste; heir(s) of Leo M. Droste, if any; Estate of Evelyn J. Droste; heir(s) of Evelyn J. Droste, if any; Ditech Financial LLC; and Midland Funding LLC as Successor In Interest to Citibank, N.A. /Shell This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Leo M. Droste; Evelyn J. Droste; Estate of Leo M. Droste; heir(s) of Leo M. Droste, if any; Estate of Evelyn J. Droste; heir(s) of Evelyn J. Droste, if any; Ditech Financial LLC; and Midland Funding LLC as Successor In Interest to Citibank, N.A. /Shell If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Clear Recon LLC Substitute Trustee 651 East 4th Street Suite 200 Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 Phone: (877) 319-8840 File No: 2191-2279A 11-04-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Cornell Matthews Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Cornell Matthews, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of October, 2021. Signed Jonathan M. Tinsley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney 10-28-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 21, 2012, executed by TIMOTHY SAVILLE, conveying certain real property therein described to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded January 16, 2013, in Deed Book 257, Page 675 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY OF JENKINS HILL ROAD AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND A COMER TO GRANTOR AND RUNNING ALONG JENKINS HILL ROAD S 75-23-14 W 140.91 FT, THENCE S 75-39-11 W 52.81 FT., THENCE S 76-25-03 W 119.88 FT. THENCE S 75-17-27 W 65.42 FT., THENCE S 75-00-58 W 89.67 FT., THENCE S 73-36-09 W 83.75 FT., THENCE S 73-19-53 W 117.69 FT., THENCE S 76-11-32 W 113.69 FT. TO A IRON PIN AND THENCE LEAVING JENKINS HILL ROAD N 10-01-42 E 69.53 FT.; THENCE N 19-17-23 W 91.65 FT.; THENCE N 02-33-16 W 140.21 FT., THENCE N 68-31-49 E 54.44 FT., THENCE N 65-54-59 E 113.95 FT., THENCE S 72-26-22 E 81.74 FT., THENCE N 45-00-00 E 250.00 FT., THENCE N 76-20.39 E 115.88 FT. THENCE S 37-24-04 E 427.78 FT. BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.22 ACRES, MORE OR LESS ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF RICHARD PUCKETT DATED JUNE 12, 2006 AND RECORDED IN CABINET C PAGE 43, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Parcel ID: 098-044.08-000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 27 JENKINS HILL RD, ALEXANDRIA, TN 37012. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): TIMOTHY SAVILLE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC , DISCOVER BANK The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 11-4-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marilyn McDonald Wilmore Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Marilyn McDonald Wilmore, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of October, 2021. Signed Tommy Steven Wilmore, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Connor McDonald, Attorney 10-28-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Civil Constructors, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80003-3262-14 CONTRACT NO.: CNU125 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/10/2021.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4176-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT381 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/10/2021.

Public Notice The Carthage Planning Commission will meet November 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. In addition to other regular business, the purpose of the meeting is to: The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding this matter. CDC guidelines will be followed at the meeting. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 1) Consider approval of subdivision of property located at: VIVIAN LN, Map: 45-P, Parcel: A-12.05 (2) Consider approval of subdivision of property located at: 105 EATHERLY LN, Map: 054, Ctrl Map: 054, Parcel: 004.06 (3) Consider approval of subdivision of property located at: CUMBERLAND MINE RD, Map: 045, Ctrl Map: 045, Parcel: 023.00 (4) Consider approval of reverse subdivision (“Lot Consolidation”) by joining the following properties: SPRING ST 309, Map: 054H, Grp: D, Ctrl Map: 054H, Parcel: 034.00 – to be joined with – SPRING ST 307, Map: 054H, Grp: D, Ctrl Map: 054H, Parcel: 035.00 11-04-21(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will be hosting its regularly scheduled City Council meeting at the Smith County AG Center, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 pm. All citizens are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings. Mayor, Hollis Mullinax 11-04-21(1t)

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, November 4th, has been rescheduled for Tuesday November 9th, at 6:00 p.m. 11-04-21(1t)

I have this 1968 Chevy Impala with this VIN#164678J305963 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-0811. 10-28-21(2t)