Obit – Mr. Tommy Dias

Mr. Tommy Dias, age 70, of Lafayette, died Tuesday morning, November 2 at his home. He is survived by: wife, Myra Dias; son, Steve Dias and wife Tabitha of Lafayette; 2 sisters, Dianne Dias Massey of Tanglewood, Marcella Dias Jones and husband Terry of Cato; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Dias of McMinnville, Austin Dias of Lafayette, Lacey Dias Cook and husband Ben of Lafayette.

Mr. Dias is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, November 5 at 11:00 AM. Bro. David Norris and Eld. Jeff Blackwell will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Tyler Dias, Austin Dias, Chris Shockley, Kyle Shockley, Ben Cook, Terry Jones.

Visitation will begin on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

