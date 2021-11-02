OPERATION ‘OCTOBERFEST’ ARREST MADE

Grand Jury Indictments

Operation Octoberfest is the latest effort of Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force and Smith County Sheriff’s Department to crackdown on illegal drug sales in the county. Several individuals were indicted in September during a special session of the Grand Jury in connection with the months long undercover operation. Some of the indicted individuals sought were located on Tuesday of last week, while others are still being sought. Several of the arrests involved methamphetamine and prescription medications, according to task force officials.

“One group is responsible for transporting and distributing as much as 10 pounds of methamphetamine weekly into the Upper Cumberland area,” task force officials say. Agents with the task force and officers with the sheriff’s department met at the courts facility on Tuesday of last week and began searching for more than 20 individuals. Eight individuals were located on Tuesday. Charges range from drug sales to lesser drug related offenses. The indictments were sealed until individuals were arrested on Tuesday.

Those charged include: •Jeffrey B. Allen, 40, Cookeville, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug methamphetamine, money laundering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule II drug Oxycodone, conspiracy to possess a schedule II drug methamphetamine. Allen was released from the county jail on $50,000 bond.

READ MUCH MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!