Obit – William Wesley Winfree

William Wesley Winfree, age 89, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his home. Mr. Winfree was a native of Smith County, Tennessee and was the son of the late Elvis and Mae Barrett Winfree. He is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Shirley Winfree; granddaughter, Amber Davis and her husband Phillip; grandson, John Wesley Winfree; sisters, Lois Shouse of Nashville and Mary Cowan of Smith County, TN; brother, Robert Earl Winfree of Alexandria, TN; grandchildren, Skyla and Piper Davis and Haven Michelle Winfree and Wyatt Wesley Winfree.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Wesley Winfree and brother, James “Rabitt” Winfree. Services to Celebrate Mr. Winfree will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Friday, November 5, 2021 at Roselawn Funeral Home with placement to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Thursday, November 4, 2021 from Three O’clock until Seven O’clock in the evening also at Roselawn Funeral Home.

We will “Live Stream” the service on our Facebook page, Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens– Murfreesboro, TN.