JAMES ROBERT BASS PASSES

Funeral services for James Robert Bass were held Saturday night at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home. Bass passed away, Thursday, at the age of 80. Bass was well-known throughout the community, being a licensed funeral director, embalmer and businessman.

Bass was a 1960 graduate of John A. Gupton College. In addition, Bass was an insurance agent. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Because of the Veterans Day holiday, the Courier had an early deadline and publication date and funeral arrangements were still being made at presstime.

A partial obituary appears in this week’s edition of the Courier. Also, individuals can check with Bass Funeral Home or their website for additional information. Bass’ complete obituary will be listed in next week’s edition of the Courier.

