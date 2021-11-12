Obit – Mr. Ronald Eugene Taylor

Mr. Ronald Eugene Taylor, age 66, of Maggart, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Mr. Taylor was born June 1, 1955 in Jamestown, NY, a son of the late Kenneth Charles Taylor and Marcella Ilene Henry Taylor. He worked for several years at the William L. Bonnell Company until his retirement in 2015. Mr. Taylor married Cheryl “Sherry” Hawthorne on January 24, 1977.

Mr. Taylor is survived by Wife; Sherry Hawthorne of Maggart, TN. Son; John Taylor of Nashville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Taylor are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2PM with Bro. Steve Warren officiating. Interment will follow in the Dickens Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 2PM.

Bass of Carthage