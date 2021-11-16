Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/18/21

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 28, 2003, executed by Leo M. Droste and Evelyn J. Droste, husband and wife, to Allen E Scwartz Esq, Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for Transland Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 4, 2003, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 77, Page 65, as re-recorded on March 04, 2003, at Book 77, Page 433, said Register’s Office, and as modified by FHA Home Affordable Modification Agreement, recorded on November 14, 2016, at Book 312, Page 192, said Register’s Office. WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, located in Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Smith County, to wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Smith, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows: THE LAND REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, CITY OF LEBANON AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCROBED AS FOLLOWS: LAND SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 12TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUND AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT DICKSON LINE ON SOUTH SIDE OF HIWASSEE ROAD RIGHT -OF-WAY, THENCE NORTH 25 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN (TRACT 27); THENCE SOUTH 77 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 1100 FEET WIDTH TRACT #37 TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 25 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN DICKSON LINE; THENCE NORTH 77 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 1100 FEET WITH DICKSON LINE TO A POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.05 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON TRACT 27A, SECTION 3, OF BELL ACRES SURVEY BY HOLLIS PETTY, DATED FEBRUARY 15, 1992. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN DESCRIBED MOBILE HOME: 2002 PALM HARBOR; SERIAL NO. 26889; MODEL NO. 44C6 (STRETCHED TO A 47 FOOT HOME).AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM PREMIER HOMES AND LAND DEVELOPMENT, LLC, THE GRANTOR(S), TO LEO M. DROSTE AND EVEYLN J. DROSTE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, THE GRANTEE(S) BY VIRTUE OF DEED DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2003 AND RECORDED MARCH 4, 2003, AS BOOK 77, PAGE 63 AND INSTRUMENT NO. 71085 AMONG THE AFORESAID LAND RECORDS. PARCEL ID: 035-007.14. REFERENCE NUMBERS OF DOCUMENTS MODIFIED: RECORDED MARCH 4, 2003 AT BOOK 77 PAGE 65 INSTRUMENT NO. 71086 RE-RECORDED MARCH 12, 2003 BOOK 77 PAGE 433 INSTRUMENT NO. 71199 Tax Parcel No: 035-007.14 Commonly known as 398 Hiwassee Road, Lebanon, TN 37087 The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control Current Owner(s) of Property: Leo M. Droste and Evelyn J. Droste Other Interested Parties: Estate of Leo M. Droste; heir(s) of Leo M. Droste, if any; Estate of Evelyn J. Droste; heir(s) of Evelyn J. Droste, if any; Ditech Financial LLC; and Midland Funding LLC as Successor In Interest to Citibank, N.A. /Shell This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Leo M. Droste; Evelyn J. Droste; Estate of Leo M. Droste; heir(s) of Leo M. Droste, if any; Estate of Evelyn J. Droste; heir(s) of Evelyn J. Droste, if any; Ditech Financial LLC; and Midland Funding LLC as Successor In Interest to Citibank, N.A. /Shell If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Clear Recon LLC Substitute Trustee 651 East 4th Street Suite 200 Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 Phone: (877) 319-8840 File No: 2191-2279A 11-04-3t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: GENEVA F. GENTRY, DECEASED JACKY CARVER, JR., PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2550 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on November 5, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 4th day of December, 2021, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 114 Walton Avenue, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 54H Group: H PARCEL: 008.00 LYING AND BEING in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING known as Lot Numbers 59, 60, 61, 62, 24, 25, 26, and 27 in Block D of Eastland Heights Subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Deed Book 55, Page 81, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Geneva Farris Gentry by Warranty Deed from Danny W. Williams and Irene Gentry, dated February 9, 1985, of record in Deed Book 105, Page 71, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Geneva Farris Gentry, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died January 7, 2021 testate in Wilson County, Tennessee with Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 766-770, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Smith County Memorial Gardens, Inc. by Warranty Deed from Geneva Farris Gentry, dated October 8, 1993, of record in Record Book 5, Page 491, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a pin in the northeast corner of said lot, Ridgewood Cemetery, Smith County Memorial Gardens, and running in a southerly direction 128 feet to an iron pin at the corner, Smith County Memorial Gardens, Ellis, and Gentry; thence west 100 feet along Gentry property line to an iron pin at the corner of Christian and Gentry property line; thence North 122.32 feet along Christian property line to an iron pin at Ridgewood Cemetery; thence east 100 feet along Ridgewood Cemetery line to the BEGINNING. Sale will be made for cash. This 5th day of November, 2021. Jamie D. Winkler Attorney for Estate of Geneva Gentry Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 11-11-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen Joann Gregory Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Helen Joann Gregory, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of November, 2021. Signed Jennifer Wright, Personal Representative Marcia G. Tisdale, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-18-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobby Gene Johnson Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bobby Gene Johnson, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of September, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of November, 2021. Signed Jason Tate Johnson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 11-11-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ALFRED LEE LAWLESS, DECEASED MONICA D. HAMMERS, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE TERRY WAYNE LAWLESS, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2455 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on October 15, 2021, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 11th day of December, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 10 Creekwood Drive, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 52D Group: A PARCEL: 002.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Number Two (2) of Lock 7 Country Estates, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 2, Page 55, Cabinet A, Slide 44, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Alfred Lawless by Warranty Deed from Charles Hays and Jaqueline Slagle, dated October 5, 2017, of record in Record Book 327, Page 136, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Alfred Lawless a/k/a Alfred Lee Lawless, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died October 14, 2020 testate in Davidson County, Tennessee and devised said property to Terry Wayne Lawless and Monica Dawn Hammers by Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 523-531, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 12th day of November, 2021. Jamie D. Winkler Attorney for Estate of Alfred Lee Lawless Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 11-18-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 21, 2012, executed by TIMOTHY SAVILLE, conveying certain real property therein described to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded January 16, 2013, in Deed Book 257, Page 675 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY OF JENKINS HILL ROAD AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND A COMER TO GRANTOR AND RUNNING ALONG JENKINS HILL ROAD S 75-23-14 W 140.91 FT, THENCE S 75-39-11 W 52.81 FT., THENCE S 76-25-03 W 119.88 FT. THENCE S 75-17-27 W 65.42 FT., THENCE S 75-00-58 W 89.67 FT., THENCE S 73-36-09 W 83.75 FT., THENCE S 73-19-53 W 117.69 FT., THENCE S 76-11-32 W 113.69 FT. TO A IRON PIN AND THENCE LEAVING JENKINS HILL ROAD N 10-01-42 E 69.53 FT.; THENCE N 19-17-23 W 91.65 FT.; THENCE N 02-33-16 W 140.21 FT., THENCE N 68-31-49 E 54.44 FT., THENCE N 65-54-59 E 113.95 FT., THENCE S 72-26-22 E 81.74 FT., THENCE N 45-00-00 E 250.00 FT., THENCE N 76-20.39 E 115.88 FT. THENCE S 37-24-04 E 427.78 FT. BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.22 ACRES, MORE OR LESS ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF RICHARD PUCKETT DATED JUNE 12, 2006 AND RECORDED IN CABINET C PAGE 43, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Parcel ID: 098-044.08-000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 27 JENKINS HILL RD, ALEXANDRIA, TN 37012. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): TIMOTHY SAVILLE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC , DISCOVER BANK The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 11-4-3t

FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE Smith County has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding through the Tennessee Emergency Management (TEMA) as a sub-recipient. Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990, FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. EO 12898 also requires FEMA to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority and low-income populations. This notice may also fulfill requirements under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. Applicant: Smith County Project Title: DR-4541-0002 Smith County Acquisition/Demolition Application #1 Location of Proposed Work: Within the Boundaries of Smith County. The properties are located in the following areas. 1. One (1) property on Winding Hills Lane 2. Two (2) properties on Round Lick Hills Lane Name of Structure: Three (3) Repetitive Loss Properties within the boundaries of Smith County Point of Contact: Jeff Mason; (615) 828-1092 / Antonette.Plummer@nashville.gov Special Flood Hazard Area Zone: This project is for the acquisition and demolition of three (3) properties located in flood zone A. Confirmation of location in an SFHA was made by reference to the latest Flood Insurance Rate Map, Panel 47159C0200D. The proposed work conforms to all applicable State of Tennessee and local floodplain regulations. The proposed work will be to acquire and demolish properties in the floodplain/floodway and will have no effect on the local floodplain. The action will be mitigated by removing structures in the floodplain/floodway and return the properties to open space and prevent future loss of life and property. Proposed Work and Purpose: Smith County is requesting funds to acquire and demolish three (3) properties in the floodplain/floodway and return the properties to open space. The purpose of this project is to protect future loss of life and property from flooding. Project Alternatives: Alternative #1 (no action alternative): The No Action option does nothing to reduce or eliminate future risk to the residents of damage to their property. It also does not offer a means to reduce or eliminate the need for future disaster assistance. The problem of repetitive flooding is not alleviated in any manner. Repetitive flood losses will continue to occur. This will only increase the financial strain on the property, its owners, local government resources and the National Flood Insurance Program. Alternative #2: The most feasible action is to acquire, demolish and return the three (3) properties to open space, by doing so would lessen the possible loss of life and property in the area. This action would not put our public safety officers at risk in future flooding events. Alternative #3 Elevating these properties could potentially solve the flooding problem. Each house would need to be raised above the highest recorded floodwater levels. Some residents would be forced to elevate their houses a much as 20 feet to escape this repetitive flooding. This alternative is not feasible due to the near impossibility of raising the homes to this elevation in an economically feasible manner. Elevation itself does not eliminate the risk for emergency rescue, nor the need to repair damages to infrastructures (i.e. sewer systems, utility lines, etc). These potential repairs would only raise the total damage going forward. Comment Period: Comments are solicited from the public; local, state, or federal agencies; and other interested parties in order to consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed project. The comments should be made in writing and addressed to the Smith Cunty. All comments are due within 30 days of this notice. Smith County will forward comments to applicable regulatory agencies as needed. Interested persons may submit comments, obtain more detailed information about the proposed action, or request a copy of the findings by contacting: The Honorable Jeff Mason Mayor 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-2294 jmason@smithcountytn.gov POSTED ON: 1 1/18/21

I, Larry True III, have this 1999 Ford Mustang with this VIN#1FAFP4048XF147213 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-499-8429. 11-18-21(2t)

Public Notice The Gordonsville Municipal Planning Commission will hold a combined November/ December meeting on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The public is invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor 11-18-21(1t)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 11-11-21(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: R.D. Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4182-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU108 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/27/2021.

I, Stephen Insco, have this 2000 Chevy Silverado with this VIN#2GCEC19T8Y1243071 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-947-1072. 11-11-21(2t)