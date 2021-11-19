Obit – Avery Rose Bates

The newborn infant daughter of Austin Hunter Bates and Cristol Deann House Bates of Goodletsville, Avery Rose Bates, died at 6:42 a.m. Friday morning November 12, 2021 at the TriStar Hendersonville Community Hospital E. R.

Avery Rose will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no services have been planned at this time.

Born Avery Roseann Bates, she was the maternal granddaughter of Michael and wife Sheena Roberts House of White House, paternal granddaughter of Ryan Bates of the Rome Community and Amanda Bates of Carthage.

Also surviving are the maternal great-grandfather, Paul Roberts of the Rome Community, paternal great-grandfather, John King of Knoxville, paternal great-grandfather, John King of Knoxville, paternal great-grandmother, Roberta Spence of Lebanon.

Sanderson Funeral Home