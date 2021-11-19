Obit – MARY EDITH HILL

MARY EDITH HILL May 22, 1938 – November 12, 2021. Age 83. Edith was preceded in death by her Parents: Clarence Jerdon Woodard and Mary Catherine Grissom Woodard, her Sister: Florence Nesbitt, and 2 infant brothers. She is survived by her Loving Husband: Walter Michael Hill, her Daughter: Linda Carol Gibbs Deering (Phil), her Son: Ricky Gibbs (Eleanor), her Sister: Betty Lou White (Jimmy), her Grandchildren: Shelley Merritt (Bert), Richie Gibbs (Angie), and Michael Driver (Tina). She also leaves behind 8 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Edith loved her garden and kept her “Green Thumb” busy in this labor of love. She was also very passionate about her China Painting which she even enjoyed teaching to many others. Most of all Edith Loved and adored her loving family. She will be dearly missed by everyone. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM Thursday, November 18, 2021, and Funeral Service will be 9:30 AM Friday, November 19, 2021 at Madison Funeral Home, 219 E. Old Hickory Blvd., Madison, TN 37115. Interment to follow at 11 AM at Spring Hill Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Rd., Nashville, TN 37216. Arrangements by Madison Funeral Home (615)868-9020

