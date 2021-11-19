Obit – Mr. Wallace Marion “Wally” Butler

Mr. Wallace Marion “Wally” Butler of Kansas City, Missouri died at the age of 84 at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021, at the Abbey Woods Retirement Center in St. Joseph, Missouri where he made his home.

Graveside services were conducted at 12 noon Friday, November 19th. Interment followed in the Butler Family lot at the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend community with the family delivering the eulogies.

He was born Wallace Marion “Wally” Butler on July 6, 1938 in the Brooks Bend community of Jackson County and was one of two children of the late Albert Dewell Butler, who died September 10, 1989 at the age of 75, and Lorelle “Jimmie” Bussell Butler, who died May 16, 2012 at the age of 94.

His sister, Sharon Gwen Butler Huffman, a resident of Overton County, preceded him in death at the age of 61 on June 26, 2007.

Mr. Butler was a 1955 graduate of the Jackson County Central High School.

He honorably served our country with the United States Air Force.

Mr. Butler was retired from the Western Auto Stores Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri.

Surviving are his twin daughters, Marissa Butler and Carissa Butler, both of Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Yvette Grace Saulsbury, Natalie Jean Hale, Benton Wallace Hale and Olivia Grace Hale.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE